Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 321.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 140.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $5.54 on Thursday, reaching $239.00. 273,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,461. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

