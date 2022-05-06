Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $21.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,683,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $19.73 on Thursday, hitting $366.73. 861,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.14 and its 200 day moving average is $419.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $350.99 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.