Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

NYSE PG traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $154.46. 8,179,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,254,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $370.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

