Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,188 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.93. 30,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,059. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

