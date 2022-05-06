Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 12,446 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,954,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.44. 1,010,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,433,943. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

