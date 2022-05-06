Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 968 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $149.17. 68,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,548. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

