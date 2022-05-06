Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,806,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,743,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,408,000 after acquiring an additional 167,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.55. 37,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,711. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.28. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.