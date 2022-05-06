Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of D traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.73. 81,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

