Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 267 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,711. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.61 and its 200 day moving average is $157.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

