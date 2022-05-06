Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 598 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $31.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $633.81. The company had a trading volume of 883,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,826. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $819.83. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $610.00 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

