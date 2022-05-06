Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 217.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.07. 5,248,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.64. Match Group has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

