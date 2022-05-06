Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $76.88 on Monday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.64.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

