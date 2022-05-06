Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $110.00 at BTIG Research

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.67.

Match Group stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 217.10%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 889,561 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after acquiring an additional 513,954 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

