Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

MTLS stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,531. Materialise has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $873.75 million, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

