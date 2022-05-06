MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $36,617.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,007.23 or 1.00080999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00242832 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00099854 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00141614 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00285785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004183 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

