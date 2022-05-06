McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $1,468,463.16 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.84. 160,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.43. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

