Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,526 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $203.62. 1,400,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,319,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

