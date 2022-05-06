Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,033 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

QLTA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.