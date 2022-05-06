Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $479,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 217,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,415. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $96.90.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.