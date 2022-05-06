Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $936,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Union Pacific comprises about 0.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.31. The stock had a trading volume of 134,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.23 and its 200-day moving average is $246.82. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

