Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 539,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.