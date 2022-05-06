Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

SBUX traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 449,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,011. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

