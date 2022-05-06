Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.
In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
