Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,420 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $682,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 22,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 84.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $139.17. 459,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,179,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

