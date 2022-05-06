Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 214.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $47.92. 854,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,955,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

