MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.