MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.
Shares of MDWD stock remained flat at $$1.90 during trading on Thursday. 66,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,422. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.22.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
