MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $71,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 198.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

