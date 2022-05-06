MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of MD stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

