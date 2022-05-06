Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Medpace reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Medpace by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 357,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.43.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

