Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.30 Million

Brokerages expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to report $572.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $627.19 million and the lowest is $517.41 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $566.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 505,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,114. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

