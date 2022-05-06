Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Billion

Brokerages predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.41 billion and the highest is $14.02 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $11.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $57.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 billion to $58.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.15 billion to $57.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

MRK stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. 9,452,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,129,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.3% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

