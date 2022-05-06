Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. 5,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,194. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mercury General by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

