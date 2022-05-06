Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 49,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 53,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $208.28 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.48 and a 200-day moving average of $274.36. The stock has a market cap of $566.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

