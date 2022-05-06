Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,328,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $15.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,104,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,452,520. The company has a market capitalization of $566.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

