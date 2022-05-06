Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,319,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.48 and its 200 day moving average is $274.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

