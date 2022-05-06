Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Shares of Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 4597799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,360.02. The stock has a market cap of £23.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.92.

About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

