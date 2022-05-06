Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEI. Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,116,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Methode Electronics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth about $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
