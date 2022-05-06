Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International updated its Q2 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

MTD traded up $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,315.90. The company had a trading volume of 229,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,757. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,347.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,458.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,225.56 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

