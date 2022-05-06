Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.80. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY22 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

Shares of MTD traded down $68.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,311.35. 196,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,583. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,225.56 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,349.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,459.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

