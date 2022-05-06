M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Sells £51,213 in Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.69), for a total value of £51,213 ($63,976.26).

LON MNG traded down GBX 1.47 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 210.03 ($2.62). 6,949,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,825. The company has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207. M&G plc has a 52-week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.18).

Get M&G alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a GBX 12.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. M&G’s payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($2.96) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 217 ($2.71) to GBX 226 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.88 ($3.07).

M&G Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.