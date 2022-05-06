Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.49

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 62234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a market cap of C$65.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.73 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,000 shares in the company, valued at C$192,150.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

