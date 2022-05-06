MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92), Briefing.com reports. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MSTR traded down $20.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.72. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $282.55 and a twelve month high of $891.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
