MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92), Briefing.com reports. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MSTR traded down $20.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.72. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $282.55 and a twelve month high of $891.38.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MicroStrategy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.