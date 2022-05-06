MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

