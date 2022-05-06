MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $61.20 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.65 or 0.00015525 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $61.20 million and $48,515.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00237851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.02 or 0.00530510 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002540 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,835,179 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

