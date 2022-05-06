Minot Capital LP Has $48.55 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Minot Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 137,363 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 7.8% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Minot Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

CMCSA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 36,594,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,466,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

