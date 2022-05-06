Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.27.
Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,887. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.02.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 117.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 64,480 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
