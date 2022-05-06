Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.27.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,887. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.02.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 117.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 64,480 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

