Mizuho Cuts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $49.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.58.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,441,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $9,151,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 175,949 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

