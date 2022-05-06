Mizuho Cuts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $30.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

