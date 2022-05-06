Mizuho Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $215.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.71.

ROK opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $210.62 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,251,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

